COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrel L. Jackson, Jr., 64, of Columbiana, passed away at Specialty Select Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, on Friday, November 25, 2022.

He was born in Salem, Ohio, on April 28, 1958, to Darrel L. Jackson, Sr. and Olive Katherine (Cannon) Nicholson.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He graduated from Lisbon David Anderson High School in 1977.

After graduating high school, he spent 33 years working for Columbiana Foundry as an overhead crane operator.

Through the years, he enjoyed roller skating, playing golf and testing his luck at the game of Texas Hold’em Poker. He was a die-hard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Darrel coached youth softball for several years and had the opportunity to coach each one of his daughters.

He was a life-long member of the Eagles and served for a period of time as President and Deputy State President.

Darrel loved playing the drums and he enjoyed sharing his love for music with his family. He played for Country Sound Express and the Pure Gold Band for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Anna Marie (Harrington) Jackson, whom he married July 19, 1980; his four daughters, Brandi and her husband, Terry Richards, Crystal and her husband, Jerry Hostetter, Tracy Reeder and her fiancé, David McElhaney and Marybeth and her husband, George Bosworth; ten grandchildren, Brandon Jackson and his fiancée, Autumn Davis, Josh Reeder, Breanna Jackson, George Bosworth, Destiny Bosworth, Reece Bosworth, Kamryn Hostetter, Caleb Hostetter, Davey McElhaney and Gabby McElhaney; three siblings, James Jackson, Catherine and her husband, John Hinton and Michelle Nicholson and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Darla Kay Jackson and Wanda Jean and her husband, Jack Grimes.

Celebration of life services will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, 114 E. Washington Street, Lisbon, OH 44432 on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.

