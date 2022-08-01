PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrel George Valentine, 79, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Petersburg Saturday morning, July 30, 2022.

Mr. Valentine was born on February 19, 1943, in Petersburg, a son of George Washington and Edith Armela (Gebhardt)Valentine.

A Springfield Local High School graduate, Darrel earned a BS in ED from Youngstown State University.

He taught high school English for many years. He later would be a driver for Sutton’s Tours and Travel Service.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory his sister, Judy of Columbus and his special neighbors, Kory, Kristen and Xander Snyder and Sheri and Keith Chapman, who always checked on him and made him feel part of their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Noon at St. John Lutheran Church, 14394 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Petersburg, OH 44454, with Pastor Larry Klinker officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon at the church.

A graveside service will be held at Petersburg Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darrel’s name to St. John Lutheran Church.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.