Daniel B. Schaefer, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel B. Schaefer, 72, of New Springfield, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his home.

Daniel was born on November 2, 1948 in Salem, a son of Bert and Margaret Audrey (Herman) Schaefer.

He earned an associate degree in mechanical engineering from Kent State University and served in the U.S. Navy for six years.

Always a farmer, he also was an independent contractor for Fed-Ex for many years.

Dan was passionate about antique trucks and tractors, belonging to many local and national interest groups. He was a 4-H advisor for 11 years for the “Springfield Welding Wizards” and farmed small grains and beef.

He was a member of New Springfield Church of God for many years.

He is survived by two sons, Scott (Jan) Schaefer of Homeworth, Ohio and Eric (Mary Garchar) Schaefer of Ellsworth; grandson, Dylan; granddaughter, Kendall Schaefer; stepgrandsons, Broc and Montana Webb; former wife, Martha Schaefer and brother, Charles “Chuck” Schaefer of Columbiana.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ed Schaefer.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at New Springfield Church of God, 3649 E. Garfield Road, New Springfield with Pastor Jonathan Holloway officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., two hours prior to the service, at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that material tributes may be made to the New Springfield Church of God Mortgage Fund, 3649 E. Garfield Road, New Springfield, OH 44443.

