Damon Baird, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Damon Baird, 68 of Leetonia, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Damon was born on May 5, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of David and Dorothy (Williams) Baird.

He attended Kent State-Salem and was the owner/operator of Damon Baird Excavating. His business was well known in the area by farmers for his irrigation and trenching equipment and services, as well as homeowners and contractors for general excavating. He was hard working and was very proud of his projects with the Crestview School District.

Over the years, he liked his drag racing, tinkering on stuff, but he didn’t go fishing nearly as much as he wanted to. Damon followed the Cleveland Brown, The Ohio State Buckeyes and of course, The Crestview Rebels.

He is survived by two brothers, Dennis Baird of Denver, Colorado and Darrell and his wife, Emanuela, of Port Richey, Florida; nephews, Ryan and Ben; nieces Molly, Emilie and Eva; former wife, Kathy, and her children, Chad and Connie and many good friends, including Mark Harrold and Kurt Seachrist.

Damon was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Damon’s memory to Crestview High School Athletic Boosters, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana, OH 44408 and American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

