NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale R. Sheely, Sr., 93 of North Lima, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

He was born to parents Robert and Emma Sheely, of New Springfield, Ohio.

Dale grew up on their farm and graduated from East Palestine High School. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

He joined the Naval Reserves during the Korean Conflict.

He began his career doing residential electrical work on houses in both Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

He met Alyce at the Point View dance hall and shortly after they married started his own business “Sheely Electric.” From that one small location evolved Sheely’s Furniture and Appliance in North Lima, Ohio. 71 years later Sheely’s has grown to include two locations and currently employs 180 people in Northeast Ohio.

Dale retired as president and owner of Sheely’s in 1993. He enjoyed his retirement years watching his grandchildren grow up, Cleveland sports teams, traveling on golf trips and going to Las Vegas with groups of friends. He enjoyed playing practical jokes and being the life of the party.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Alyce Sheely. Together they had six children, Dale Sheely, Jr. Sherry), Cheryl Eaton (Pat), Carol Colkitt (Vaughn), Cathy Elnsiedel (Frank), Cyndy Oliver (Jerry) and Dane Sheely (Penny). Together they had 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchil­dren with a seventh on the way.

He was preceded by death by his sisters, Jean Sheely and Vera Dey and has two surviving sisters, Wilma Hill and Patty Brungard.

Dale established the Dale and Alyce Sheely Family Foundation which contributes annually to over 100 Mahoning County and Columbiana County area churches. In addition, he was a supporter of South Range High School athletics and academics.

Dale’s wishes were a small memorial which will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions take the form of donations to: Mt Olivet UCC, 410 W. South Range Road, North Lima, OH 44452, for building fund.

Promises from God: 2 Corinthians 5:17

Anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person.

The old life is gone; a new life has begun!

