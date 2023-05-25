SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig E. Wince, 85, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 23, 2023 at Salem North Healthcare Center following an extended illness.

Craig was born November 29, 1937 in Mansfield, Ohio, a son of Paul and Virginia (Craig) Wince.

A North Lima High School graduate, he married the former Helen Horst on October 11, 1958.

Craig was active in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1957.

He worked for Texaco, Inc. as plant manager in Ellsworth, Ohio and later worked at the supply and distribution plant from 1960 until 1982. He worked at Guttman Oil at the same facility for 12 years.

A faithful member of Mount Olivet United Church of Christ, Craig was on the cemetery board.

He was a member of Allen Lodge 276 of Columbiana, Al Koran Shriners in Cleveland, the Youngstown Shrine Club, where he was also a past president and Loyal Order of Jesters of Cleveland. He was also part of the Dulcimer Group which played along with the Angels Band in Winona.

He is survived by daughters, Paula (Richard) Juillerat of New Springfield and Jerilyn Weaver of Boardman; son, Mark (Kathleen) Wince of North Lima; five grandchildren, Benjamin Baird, Lindsey (Bill) Zentner, Nathan (Christina) Weaver, Jarod (Shantil) Weaver and Jesse Wince; seven great-grandchildren and brother, Thomas (Betty) Wince of Salem.

Craig is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Helen, who passed away October 6, 2022.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana, Ohio with his nephew, Ralph Wince officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.