POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence E. Stevens, Jr., 81 of Poland, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 5, 2022.

He was born March 2, 1941, in Salem, the son of the late Clarence E. and Norma Grace (Longanecker) Stevens, Sr.

He worked at United Engineering for 13 years and retired from GM after 22 years.

He loved hunting, fishing and racing of all kinds for over 41 years. He also loved anything outdoors, especially camping in the Pennsylvania mountains.

Along with his wife Gloria, Clarence was a member of Zion Hill Church of the Brethren.

Clarence leaves behind his loving wife of 23 years, Gloria Stevens; three sons, Ronald Stevens, Donald (Chris) Stevens and John Stevens; three stepchildren, Tricia (Rick) Heverly, Kim Bays and William Southern IV; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and brother, Terry (Lucy) Stevens.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard Stevens, Barry Stevens and Norman Stevens and one sister, Jan Dinger.

Private family services will be held and Clarence will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Clarence’s memory to Akron Children’s Hospital – Boardman Campus, for his love of children.

Clarence’s final days were spent under the compassionate care of Akeso Home Hospice. The family would like to thank them for their care during this difficult time.

