Clara Ossoff, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Jude Church, officiated by Fr. David Misbrener for Clara Ossoff, 94, of Columbiana, who passed away Tuesday evening, January 19 at her daughter’s home in Morrow, Ohio, surrounded by her family.

Clara was born on February 2, 1926, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Thomas and Mary Nalepa.

She married Theodore J. Ossoff, Sr. on June 7, 1952 and together they raised four children.

After graduating high school in Franklin, Pennsylvania, she entered the Army Nurse Corps during WWII and attended Sewickley School of Nursing, Sewickley, Pennsylvania where she graduated as an RN.

Clara worked in public health, was a school nurse and worked for local doctors.

She was a parishioner at St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana, where she was a member of the women’s guild and church choir.

She enjoyed sewing, golfing, painting and singing. She especially took joy in spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by son, Ted, Jr. (Maryann) of Columbiana; daughters, Michele (Forrest) Barber of Baldwyn, Mississippi and Pamela (Bob) Rothermund of Morrow, Ohio and three grandchildren, Robert, Kevin and Kay Rothermund.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Theodore; her son, Michael and siblings, Stanley, George, Tobin and Ted Nalepa and Stella Wotjewicz and Mary Snyder.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 180 7th Street, Columbiana, Ohio.

Due to our current health crisis, covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made in Clara’s memory to Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

