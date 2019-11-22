Cheryl Lynn Till, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Lynn Till, 53, of Columbiana, Ohio, entered the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with colon cancer.

She was a compassionate, generous and caring daughter, sister and friend.

She was born on April 26, 1966, in Buffalo, New York.

Cheryl loved animals, especially the family’s pets and particularly her cat Oreo. She loved traveling; taking bus tours with her mom, Irene, visiting New York City, as well as Graceland and the Grand Ole Opry in Tennessee. She loved playing games and having fun with family and friends.

She enjoyed many hobbies including: bingo, often winning, chinese auctions, garage sales and occasionally playing slot machines.

Her favorite color was purple and her favorite songs were Breathe in Breathe out by Chris Kagel, songs by Blake Shelton and Amazing Grace.

Cheryl was employed 1996-2005 by Bel-Terr Decorating China, later becoming Henn China, in Darlington, Pennsylvania, where she faithfully inspected china and helped pack products. She also worked at several McDonalds.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her beloved brother-in-law, Fred Seybert.

She leaves behind her mother and best friend, Irene Till and father Ray Till; sisters, Kathy Seybert and Karen Till; brother, Ray and his wife Kim; niece, Kristen Paasch and her son Barrett; nephew, Nathan Till and his wife Shae and his daughters; Nevaeh and Serenity; aunt, Lousie Kott; first-cousin George Motchayak and his wife Debbie, Godmother, Marsha Ambrozy and Patty Floryjanski and her husband Tie and cousins.

A private family memorial service was held.

Memorial donations can be sent in memory of Cheryl Till to any of the following: Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512 or ASPCA PO Box 96929 Washington D.C, 20077- 7127, Attention Gift Processing Center.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

