Charles Richard ‘Dick’ Wade, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Family Church Poland for Dick Wade, 84, of Poland, who passed away early Saturday morning, September 18, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Dick was born on August 29, 1937, in Washington, Indiana, the son of Charles Donald and Mary Catherine (Goodrid) Wade.

He was a 1955 graduate of Central Catholic High School.

Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Reykjavik, Iceland, where his interest in Radio Broadcasting began.

After discharge from Air Force, he returned to Southern Indiana.

He worked as a Disc Jockey, Program Director, Sports Director, News Director and Assistant General Manager at local radio stations while attending IU and Vincennes Universities. He eventually transitioned into Television. In 1983, Dick’s career brought him to WKBN as General Sales Manager until 1997.

He belonged to Holy Family Church and was a devout Catholic. Dick served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, on Parish Council and was a Knights of Columbus. He volunteered at Community Legal Aid for the VALU program, where he served as an advocate for underprivileged people within the legal system.

He enjoyed car racing, attending the Indy 500 33 times and belonging to the SCCA – Sport Car Club of America. Attended the 24 Hours of Daytona as a member of a pit crew. He was an avid skier. Enjoying his trips to Colorado, Utah, Idaho and locally in Western New York. He was a golfer who enjoyed getting his friends together for the ‘Redneck Open’ – a yearly golfing trip to Florida. Dick was a passionate IU Basketball Fan and enjoyed attending and tailgating YSU football games. He also was a master at hamburgers, gathering his friends together for his famous “Wader” burgers.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, whom he married February 28, 1989; one daughter, Tiffany Wade McCool and her husband, Chris of Evansville, Indiana; five grandchildren, Max, Isabel, Charles Finnegan, Quinn and Maggie Mae; two sisters, Donna (Danny) Flynn and Susan (Michael) Cox; niece and nephew, Elizabeth Parillo and Ryan Wallace and other nieces and nephews, Chris and Craig Waldroup, J.D. and Cathy Flynn. He also leaves his constant companion, his beloved dog, Indy.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Jacob Nelson, in 2014 and sister, Harriet Waldroup.

Military honors will be rendered following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick’s name to Angels for Animals or Holy Family Church.

Due to the Pandemic, the family asks that all guests wear masks and observe social distancing.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

