Charles Lee Hoffmaster, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Lee Hoffmaster, 80, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Cleveland Clinic with family at his side on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Born November 20, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Jean (Campbell) and William Brecount Hoffmaster.

He was a 1958 graduate of South High School.

Charles retired from the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio where he worked as a skilled tool repairman for more than 25 years. Before his employment at GM, Charles worked as a power tool repairman at Moff-Master Power Tools in Youngstown with his beloved brother, William C. Hoffmaster; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Hoffmaster and cherished nephews, Billy and Scott Hoffmaster. Prior to that, Charles worked in Youngstown as a meat cutter at A&P Supermarket and a delivery boy at the Farmer’s Daughter Restaurant.

Outside of his work, Charles volunteered for many years as a scout leader for the Boy Scouts, where he shared his love for the outdoors with others.

During his retirement, Charles enjoyed many weekends selling antiques at local flea markets. Other hobbies included tending to his garden, listening to oldies music and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a kid at heart with a twinkle in his eye and loved to share an engaging story. He had a love for books, history, nature and fishing.

He is survived by his four devoted children, Charles Hoffmaster, Jr. of Washingtonville, Ohio, Cheryl (Paul) Crouch of Hillsboro, Ohio, Wendy (David) Robinson of Columbus, Ohio and Jamie Hoffmaster of Columbiana; loving grandchildren, Mary Alice (Nick) Hamilton, Stephen Crouch, Nathan Crouch, Thomas Robinson, Caroline Crouch and Elena Robinson; cousin, Carole (Ronnie) Runion; cherished nephews, William (Margie) Hoffmaster, Jr. and Scott (Valorie) Hoffmaster and several other family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepfather, William Kittrell; sister, Shirley (Hoffmaster) Chiarello; brother, William C. Hoffmaster; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Hoffmaster and granddaughter, Anna Jenae Robinson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Anna Jenae Robinson Endowment Fund by sending a check with ‘in memory of Charles Hoffmaster’ in the memo line to the following address: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216; OR by donating online at www.nationwidechildrens.org/giving under Individual Giving, Donate in Lieu Of/in Honor Of.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27 at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles “Chuck” Lee Hoffmaster, please visit our floral store.