Charles Edward Hayslip, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Edward Hayslip, 83, of Portsmouth, Ohio died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his home in Columbiana, Ohio surrounded by family and cared for by his grandson Cooper.



He was born June 18, 1938 in Portsmouth, Ohio.

A son of the late Clarence and Agnes Hayslip, he was a member of the Boardman Methodist Church.

He was formerly employed by Allegheny Ludlum Steel as an assistant superintendent while residing in Upper Saint Clair, Pennsylvania.



He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Jean (Combess) Hayslip; children, Amy Lynne Podobnik (Jeffrey) of Florida, Andy Edward Hayslip (Loretta) of New York and James Patrick “JP” Hayslip

(Ashley) of New Jersey; grandchildren, Capt. Tyler Edward Podobnik (Alexandra), Cooper Jeffery Podobnik, Conner Edward Hayslip, Hunter Patrick Hayslip, Trever Andrew Hayslip, Joshua Cambell Podobnik and Gabrielle Olivia Hayslip; great-grandchildren, Sadie Ann Podobnik and Hugh Edward Podobnik; nephews, Randy Jackson, Mark Jackson and Jeff Jackson and niece, Shelia Jackson.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Wynonna Jackson and his mother and father-in-law, James Arthur “Junior” and Sarah Elizabeth “Sadie” Combess.



The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Services will be private for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed’s name can be sent to the American Lung Association at lung.org.

