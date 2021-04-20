Catherine Kutris, Poland, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Kutris, 89, of Poland, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Mercy Health Center in Boardman.

She was born July 10, 1931 to Thomas and Mary (Barnhart) Lawrence.

She married John Kutris on April 26, 1951.

Catherine was a faithful member of Mount Olivet United Church of Christ.

She worked at Diamondhead Nursing Home for 25 years.

Catherine enjoyed gambling occasionally but devoted most of her time to her family.

She is survived by daughters, Carol Kutris, Sharon Fisher and Christine (Mike) Steppan; son, John, Jr.; four grandchildren, Amanda (David) Butcher, Jessica (Christopher) Bellino, Michele Costello and Ashley Kutris and five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Hailey, Nixon, Natalie and Silvio.

Catherine is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John, who passed away October 6, 2019; daughter-in-law, Barbara Kutris and son-in-law, Bill Fisher.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ, 410 W. South Range Road, North Lima.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Catherine (Lawrence) Kutris, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.