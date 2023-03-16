CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Marie Wind, 81, passed away unexpectedly at her home Monday, March 13, 2023.

Carolyn was born on December 19, 1941, in Nodaway, Missouri, a daughter of Louis Philip and Esther Mabel (Spire) Gaukel.

She will be greatly missed by her son, Eugene (Marcia) Carr of Canfield, with whom she made her home; daughter, Diana (John) Rudaski of Washington, D.C.; stepsons Roy Carr of California, David Carr of Ohio and Randy Carr of Nevada; brother, Ken Gaukel and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her fur baby, Jack.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Rita Hilsenbeck and Elizabeth Gaukel and brothers Charles, James, John and Richard Gaukel.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.