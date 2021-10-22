Carol M. Blosser, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol M. Blosser, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Assumption Village.

Carol was born on June 30, 1931, in Louisville, Ohio, a daughter of Chauncey and Gladys (Clark) Schloneger.

A Fairfield Centralized High School graduate, she married Albert E. Blosser on December 23, 1949 and would share 47 years together before his passing in July 1997.

Carol will be greatly missed by her daughters, Lynn Mays and her husband, John, of Union, Kentucky, Joanne Mercer and her husband, Craig and Terry Wetherald and her husband, Tom, all of Columbiana; son Richard Blosser and his wife, Mary Kay, of Columbiana; sister, Ruth Ann Horst and her husband, Raymond; sister-in-law Linda, Schloneger; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; daughter, Krissie Boss and brother, Lowell Schloneger.

A private family service was held.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations may be made in Carol’s name to Leetonia Mennonite Church, 764 Columbia Street, Leetonia, OH 44431 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 61 N. Cleveland-Massillion Road, Suite E, Akron, OH 44333.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

