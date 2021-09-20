Carol Lucille (Simpson) Kibler, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Lucille Kibler, 96, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday evening, September 16, 2021, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Mrs. Kibler was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1923, in Salem, a daughter of Walter Edward and Bertha (Hively) Simpson.

She worked as a sales associate at various retail stores, including Save-A-Lot.

She enjoyed cooking and baking cookies and cakes.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Larry Robert of Columbiana and Ronnie and his wife, Yong of Chillicothe, Illinois; four grandchildren, Stacy Schiavoni, Melissa Merwin, Amanda Kinter and Larry Kibler, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces; nephews and cousins.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Lee Edward and sister, Helen Todd.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana, with pastor Jeffrey Corbett officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September, 22, 2021, at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana.

Interment will follow at East Palestine cemetery.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

