COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Jane White entered the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 6, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 84.



Carol was born on August 16, 1937, in Greenford, Ohio, the only child of Myron (“Jack”) and Hilda Charlton.

She excelled in school and graduated from Greenford High School as Valedictorian of her class.

Shortly after graduation, Carol married her high school sweetheart Lawrence “Larry” White, who survives her. They shared 66 years of marriage.



Carol loved her husband and family and will be dearly missed by her three children: Diane McLoud (Jim), Doug White (Kim), and Steve White. Carol and Larry have five grandsons—Jimmy McLoud (Ashley), Michael McLoud (Hilary), Jeffrey McLoud, David White and Joshua White. They also have ten great-grandchildren—Kaelyn, Braylon, Lexie, Carter, Logan, Caleb, Samuel, Ellie, Lucy and Grace.



Carol was a devoted follower of Christ. She was an active member of the Greenford Christian Church in her youth and of the First Christian Church of Columbiana in adulthood. She served in many ways, including teacher of ladies and of children, Junior Church leader, member of the Dorcas Circle and much more. She was an enthusiastic helper to her husband during his decades as an elder of the church. Carol was always willing to help wherever needed. She had a lifelong love for Bible study, and was an avid reader.



Carol was a talented secretary (executive secretary at Salem China; secretary/receptionist at the Watt Insurance Agency and secretary/receptionist at the Shank Agency). She loved working with children, serving as an assistant teacher at the Montessori Preschool in Columbiana in addition to teaching Sunday School at her church. She was quietly creative and gifted in many ways, writing songs and children’s books for the enjoyment of her grandchildren and students.



In 2015, when the progression of her Alzheimer’s required professional care, Carol became a resident at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s for their excellent care for Carol over the last seven years of her life.



A funeral service, conducted by Carol’s son-in-law Jim McLoud, will be held at the Seederly-Mong-Beck Funeral Home on Saturday, February 12, at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours one hour prior to the service.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Jane (Charlton) White, please visit our floral store.