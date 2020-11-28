Carl ‘Gene’ Blakeman, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Carl (Gene) Blakeman, Jr., loving husband and father of six children, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 85 after a short illness.

Gene was born on December 13, 1934 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Carl, Sr. and Delta (Salyers) Blakeman.

He married his wife and sweetheart of 66 years, Palma (Dinsio), on October 3, 1954. Together they had six children: two daughters, Teresa (George) Hippo and Denise (Roger) Scott and four sons, Steve (Kathy), Larry (Cyndi), Jim (Melissa) and Dan (Julie). He loved his family dearly with ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Gene worked most of his adult life in the Skilled Trades as a Millwright for General Motors Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio where he retired after 30 years.

He had an infectious smile, and it was nearly impossible to find him in a bad mood. He always thought the best in everything and everybody. A firm but fair man, he was always kind and especially compassionate to anyone in need. He was known to do without himself many times in order to meet the physical needs of others. He was a coach and mentor to many.

Gene’s life passion was following and serving God and nothing in his life mattered more. He pastored local churches both part and full time for many years even while working full time. After retirement, Gene founded Blakeman Ministries where he did both christian radio and television broadcasts with the goal of teaching the bible and spreading the “Good News” far and wide. He played the guitar and piano and loved singing with his wife in many churches and nursing homes. He was still taping live programs just a few weeks ago. He will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Larry; his brothers, Shelby, John and Albert.

He will be missed by his sisters, Darlene, Rachel, Betty, Delores and his brother, Bob.

A private graveside service was held with plans for a memorial service in the spring.

