LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Atlee Rhodes, 70, of Lisbon, Ohio passed to his eternal Home on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio following a massive stroke on October 31.

Carl was born August 14,1952 in Salem, Ohio to Mark and Ina (VanPelt) Rhodes.

On October 5, 1974, he was joined in marriage to Edna Horst of Kidron, Ohio. The newlywed couple settled in Columbiana County where they have resided all 48 years of their marriage.

In his youth, he made a choice to follow Christ and was a member of the Valley View Mennonite Church of Dalton, Ohio at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife, Edna (Horst) Rhodes of Lisbon, Ohio; two sons, Vernon Rhodes (Lynette [Miller]) of Lisbon, Ohio; and Dallas Rhodes (Karen [Good]) of Dalton, Ohio; and seven daughters, Marlene Sweigart (Steven) of Morgantown, Pennsylvania; Joann Fisher (Mervin) of Machias, New York; Twila Burkholder (Leland) of Bloomfield, New Mexico; Karen Rudolph (Eugene) of Dalton, Ohio; Glenda Zimmerman (Jeremy) of Ossineke, Michigan; Juanita Rhodes of Willard, Ohio; and Denise Rhodes (fiancée, Wesley Martin) of Augusta, Wisconsin. He will also be remembered and missed by his 31 grandchildren. Surviving are three brothers, Webster Rhodes of Nashwauk, Minnesota; Lee Rhodes of Patriot, Ohio; and Allen Rhodes of Columbiana, Ohio; and four sisters, Hazel Mosemann of Salem, Ohio; Eva Weaver of Columbiana, Ohio; Beulah Petre of New Waterford, Ohio; and Dorothy Cross of Tunas, Missouri.

Carl purchased a farm near Lisbon in 1976. He was a very active man and involved in various occupations. In addition to being a mason, crop farmer and beef farmer, he dedicated 48 years to being a seed sales representative for Pioneer.

He enjoyed the broad social life he acquired through his church, family, and work. His family has many memories of joining him in his favorite activities: checking crops, singing, deer hunting, fishing on Lake Erie and raising and marketing produce.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mark, in 2008; his mother, Ina, in 1986; his brother, Harvey Rhodes, in 1973; and his sister, Wilda Hege, in 2022.

Funeral services will be held at the Greenford Christian Church (11767 Lisbon Road, Greenford, Ohio 44422) on Wednesday, November 16 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Friends and family may call at the Greenford Christian Church on Monday, November 14 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 15 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

