Byron W. Martin, Louisville, Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Byron W. Martin, passed away at his residence in Louisville, Ohio, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, where he had lived for 20 years.

Born July 6, 1955, in Salem, Ohio, Byron was a 1973 graduate of South Range High School.

He worked at Mellinger’s Nursery in North Lima for 20 years before moving to the Louisville area. He was employed at H-P Products in the quality control department.

Byron enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an avid reader and all-around music lover.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eber S. and Della M. Martin.

He is survived by his two brothers, Roger L. and Ward M. and his sister, Brenda K. Martin.

There will be a memorial service at a later date due to virus concerns.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

