Bonita “Bonnie” Louise Kyle, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonita “Bonnie” Louise Kyle, 75, of New Waterford, passed from this life into the presence of Christ, Friday, March 5, at the Canton home of her son, Richard and Kathy Kyle after five months of declining health issues due to bone cancer. She confidently entered her final rest knowing she would be reunited with her husband, Richard, Sr. and son, Ryan Kyle.



Bonnie was born on October 23, 1945, in Youngstown, a daughter of Lillian (Coonce) Thomas and absentee father, Max H. Thomas and later welcomed her stepfather, Charles Henry (father of her only sister, Sherri (Henry) Halas.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1964.

Her last place of employment was Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities. She and her husband had owned and operated The Pizza Bowl in Columbiana where decades after its closing, many customers have remained as friends.

Bonnie was vocally enthusiastic in her support of her sons, nephews and grandchildren at many sporting, school and church events.



Bonnie will be greatly missed by her son, Richard (Kathy) Kyle II of Columbiana; grandchildren Kane, Avery and Colton Kyle; in-laws, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins from families: Halas, Coonce, Kyle, Smith and Dulay.

She was preceded in death in her teen years by both her stepfather and her mother; her son, Ryan “Beef” Kyle (2015); sister, Sherri Halas (2014) and beloved husband of 51 years, Richard Henry Kyle (2017).

Although not becoming a Christian until 35 years old, Bonnie quickly became very active in the Columbiana and East Palestine Nazarene churches, serving as nursery director, choir member and devoted missionary representative.

Her heart of compassion also extended to Richard and Bonnie becoming foster parents. They fostered 56 children with some relationships carrying on into adulthood.

Bonnie was a master at word games and was difficult to beat in a game of Scrabble.

A calling hour will begin at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 at East Palestine Church of the Nazarene, 38 Rebecca Street, East Palestine, Ohio and officiated by Pastor Pam Price.

Due to our current health crisis, Covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

Richard and Kathy Kyle would like to thank the Crossroads Hospice (Green) staff for the wonderful care and support given to Bonnie and our family. We also appreciate the hundreds of friends and family reaching out through social media.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

