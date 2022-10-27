NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie E. James, 86, of North Lima, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman surrounded by her family.

Mrs. James was born on May 11, 1936, in New Middletown, a daughter of John and Dorothy (Baun) Sheely.

She retired from Triangle Meats after working there for 20 years.

Billie enjoyed gambling, doing puzzles and was an avid pug lover but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was the loving mother of daughters, Dorothy James (Bill) and Robin James, both of Boardman; sons, John (Kim) James of North Lima and Mark Harvey of Southington; proud and devoted grandmother to Kelly (Cory) Husted, Jodi (Adam) Persing and Jordan James; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Robert James and Darrell Corathers and sisters-in-law, Ruthie Griffith and Joanie Sheely.

Mrs. James was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin James; son, Charles Harvey; daughter, Margaret; sisters, Florence, Mary and Jean and brothers, John, Jr. and Gary. She also leaves cherished memories of her special pal, Lily.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks for the fine care Billie received from her physician Dr. Richard Wise over the years and at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman during her recent illness.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that material contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or an animal shelter of your choice.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.