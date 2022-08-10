COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Sue Dickey, 84, passed away Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022 at her home in Columbiana.

Beverly was born on July 16, 1938, in Salem, a daughter of Donald and Frances (Kelch) Hill.

A Lisbon High School graduate, she worked for many years in the cafeteria in the Crestview School Systems. Beverly also worked at the Columbiana Womens Club serving many meals and dinners for various occasions.

Beverly belonged to First Christian Church in Columbiana.

She was a member of the Columbiana Historical Society and enjoyed shopping garage sales, going on bus trips and spending time with her friends at her condo association. Beverly also enjoyed being involved with her childrens’ and grandchildrens’ sports and school activities.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Jeff (Christy) Dickey of Salem and Tim (Denise) Dickey of Columbiana; daughter, Susan (Tyler) Nicholson of Salem; grandchildren, Katelyn, Garrett, Jessica and Hensley; brothers, Jack (Beverley) Hill and Blair (Renee) Hill and sisters, Sally Westover and Joyce Stewart.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ronald Dickey, who passed away March 28, 1983.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana, with Pastor Bill Requardt and Pastor Herman McHan officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 an hour before the services, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to the Columbiana Historical Society, 10 E. Park Avenue, Columbiana, OH 44408; MDS Research Fund, 6960 Orchard Lake Road, Suite 149, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 or the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beverly Sue (Hill) Dickey, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.