Betty Jean Setinsek, North Lima, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Setinsek, 85, of North Lima, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 4.

She was born December 14, 1933 to the late Orlo and Esther (Mort) Hay.

She married her husband Tony Setinsek on July 5, 1952. Together they raised five children.

Betty worked as a waitress and cashier at the Penn/Ohio service plaza.

Mrs. Setinsek enjoyed crafting and baking but Betty’s greatest joy was her family.

She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in North Lima for many years.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Tony; her children, Tony (Nancy) Setinsek, Harvey (Terrie) Setinsek, Debra (Randy) Gaston and Anna Marie Bach; her grandchildren, Christina (Anthony) Lopresti, April (Mike) Turvey, Tony James (Jessica Bacha) Setinsek, Curtis (Cricket) Setinsek, Norman (Richelle) Gallagher, Justin Gallagher, Christopher ( Jennifer) Gallagher, Melissa (Jason) Britt, Lindsay (Andrew) Gregg, Allison (Joshua) Johnson and Lee (Lindsy) Bach, Jr.; many great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild and her brothers, Robert, Richard, Ralph and Rev. Charles Hay.

She preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Patty Jean Setinsek and her siblings, Dorothy Auriemma, Rev. William Hay, Jay Hay, Mary Schlag, John Hay, James Hay and Orlo Hay, Jr.

Funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 8, 2019 at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, Ohio.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 7 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday morning, August 8 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland Ohio 44514.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. The Setinsek family would also like to thank the staff and volunteers at Hospice House for their kindness and compassion during Betty’s time of need.

