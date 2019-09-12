Betty Jane Olenik, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude’s Church, Columbiana at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday September 17, 2019 for Betty Jane Olenik, 96, who died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Parkside Healthcare Center in Columbiana.

She was born in Pennsylvania October 8, 1923 to Robert Norman Black and Jessie Hazel Cline.

She moved with her family to Fowler, Ohio where she married her husband, Leonard Edward Olenik, on September 23, 1938. They settled in Columbiana and employed many local folks at Olenik Manufacturing a steel fabrication business.

Betty was a wonderful mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved by her family and cooked wonderful Sunday meals at her home. She enjoyed music and loved to sing; “Red River Valley” and “You are my Sunshine” as two of her many favorites.

The Daughters of the America Revolution did her family’s ancestry and the family learned about the patriotic honor in the Black/Cline families.

She loved her boys and had three sons, Donald (preceded in death), Edward (Susan) and Robert (preceded in death).

She leaves grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Don (Diane) of Lake Milton and Fort Myers, Florida, Betsey Williams (Mark) of Catawba, Ohio, Scott (Shanna) and Conor and Austin, John (Heather) and Maddie, Diana (preceded in death) and Michael and Miranda, Steve (Sara) and Robin Lyle and Vince.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Viola, Anna “Irene”, Alberta, Ruth, Juanneta and Hazeland and brothers, John and Kenneth.

Her brother Dick resides in Fowler, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to mass on Tuesday, September 17.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 56, Lake Milton, OH 44429.

The Olenik family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.