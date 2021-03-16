Barbara T. Hartsock, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara T. Hartsock passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 in her home with her loving family at her side.

Barbara was born November 5, 1932, in Girard, Ohio. She was the daughter of Melvin A. Culp and Elisabeth Culp.

She graduated from North Lima High School in 1950. She graduated from the Youngstown Hospital Association in 1953, became a nurse and worked until 1991 when she retired from Salem Community Hospital after 29 years of service.

She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed golfing, bowling and of course, her family. She also loved watching her birds.

Barbara’s husband, Walter, whom she married on March 19, 1953, passed away on May 22, 2015. They were married for 62 years and together they raised six children, Walter David, Daniel Marshall, who passed away in 2017, Antonia Ujczo, Donald Keith, Dennis Michal and Bruce Allen. They had 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Barbara was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sibling and was adored by all of those who knew her. Her surviving siblings are Ruth Rummel, Rachel Miller, Leah Martin, David Culp and Jon Culp.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Melvin Culp, Dorothea Kyser and Daniel Culp.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church in North Lima with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating. The service can be viewed online.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Good Hope Lutheran Church.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending the service.

