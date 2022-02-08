COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara went to her eternal home to be with her savior Jesus Christ whom she lived to serve on Monday, February 7, 2022.

While living in pursuit of Jesus, Barbara shared a passionate love for horses, was a talented gardener and a gifted painter. She was a one of a kind mother and grandmother who was loved and will be greatly missed.

To honor her wishes, There will be no public service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home.

