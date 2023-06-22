COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jane Crook, 92, of Columbiana, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Barbara was born in Cleveland on March 25, 1931, a daughter of Allen and Nellie (Merrell) Hess.

A 1949 graduate of Fairfield High School, she married George W. Crook on January 11, 1952.

Barbara was a lifelong area resident and a member of the East Fairfield United Methodist Church for over 70 years.

She worked as a librarian for 30 years at the Columbiana Public Library. After retirement, she continued to work at Parks Garden Center.

Barbara enjoyed reading, card-making and volunteering at her church. She also enjoyed gardening and she was known as a Master Gardener. Barbara belonged to the Rose Society, Herb Guild, Hosta Society and the Historical Society of Columbiana and Fairfield Township.

Barbara is survived by her husband, George; her daughter, Ann Peters of Columbiana; four grandchildren, Chessie (Mark) Navyac of Columbiana, Angela (Matt) Gephart of Worthington, Ohio, Devan (Angela) Peters and Ray (Emily) Crook, both of Powell, Ohio and seven great-grandchildren, Garrett and Bryce Navyac, Sophia, Davis and Camille Peters and Everly and Sadie Gephart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mark Crook; daughter-in-law, Kris Crook; son-in-law, Dewayne Peters and two brothers, Thomas and James Hess.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at East Fairfield United Methodist Church, 45675 SR 558, New Waterford, with Pastor Lisa Courtwright officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to East Fairfield United Methodist Church, 45675 SR 558, New Waterford, OH, 44445, or Fix the Stix, c/o The Historical Society of Columbiana and Fairfield Township, 10 E. Park Avenue, Columbiana, OH 44408.

