GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ellen Feicht was reunited with the love of her life William Feicht on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the age of 91.

She was born March 30, 1932, to Raymond (Dusty) and Ruth Bricker Rhodes.

She was a 1950 graduate of Greenford High School.

She waitressed at the Coffee Cup in Salem, was employed at Mullins in Salem, worked beside her husband at the Feicht Fruit Farm in Greenford, was secretary at Salem Fruit Growers, Green Meadows Soil Services and the Greenford Lutheran Church. She also dispatched for the Greenford Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept.

Barb and Bill settled in their childhood hometown of Greenford to raise three daughters, Deborah (David) Slagle, Dianna (Thomas) Brewer and Laurie (Richard) Strabala. They gave them a wonderful childhood. Barb could mend, clean, and fix anything. That includes troubleshooting most car problems and fixing a clock that ran with a few pieces not included. She, like her mother, was the go-to person when you needed to talk and knew she would give sound advice. When things needed to be done or handled, her hand would go up in the air, you would hear “pfft,” and it was handled.

She and Bill loved to spend time on their front porch (porch parties, they would call them), walking the sidewalks in Greenford and going on drives. Friday nights were always supper at Heck’s. In later years, after Bill had passed, she and her sister Shirley McLemore, better known as ‘the Silver Foxes’ due to their white heads of hair, could be seen together enjoying life.

Barb was surrounded by generations of grandchildren. She may not have remembered the youngest one’s names, but she knew they were hers. Her eyes would light up when she saw them.

Grandchildren include, Dean (Joyce) Slagle, Dawnyel (Steve) Karash, Dusty (Sarah) Slagle, Amanda (Adam) Little and Megan (Jordy) Coburn; great-grandchildren Dillan, Garrett, Hailey, Evan, Nevets, Sydney, Lincoln, Riley, Bethany, Jaxon, Grayson and Easton; great-great granddaughter Summer Lee and through marriage Lexi and Alaina.

Barb is also survived by her sister Beverly (Donald) Kuhns and a brother Bruce Rhodes, Sr.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barb was preceded in death by her sister Shirley McLemore.

The family would like to thank the staff at Parkside Health Care Center for the phenomenal care they gave our mother when we could not be there with her. Also to Dr. Demidovich and his staff for the medical care mom received.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 12:30 pm at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm St., Columbiana with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Material contributions may be made in Barb’s memory to the Greenford Twp. Volunteer Fire Depr. or the Greenford Lutheran Church.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.