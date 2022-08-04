COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara ‘Bonnie’ Gerner, 82, passed away from this life into the loving arms of Jesus, her Savior, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her loving daughter by her side.

She was born on July 8, 1940, in Youngstown, to the late Becky and Ed Schoenfeldt.

She was a graduate of South High School in Youngstown.

After high school, she married the love of her life, Don Gerner. They wed on December 13, 1958 and spent the next 62 years together until Don went home to the Lord. They had two beautiful children together, Scott and Kim, and loved their family fiercely.

Bonnie enjoyed working at the local Dairy Queen, greeting customers with a smile and babysitting her precious grandchildren who were the apples of her eye.

She was not only a beautiful and loving mom and ‘Maemaw’ to her biological children and grandchildren, but she was also a motherly figure to many who came to know her.

Bonnie passionately dedicated her life to Jesus and everyone who met her could feel His love shine through her. She attended City Alive Church in Lowellville. She loved to sing, dance, and worship her Lord unabashedly at the top of her lungs. She could also be found singing in her home. Music was always a huge part of her life, especially praise and worship, Neil Diamond and The Gaither’s.

She collected ceramic chickens and had a knack for finding the most unique objects to make her house a home.

She was a genius in the kitchen and made the best red sauce and meatballs Youngstown has ever seen. Many have dined in her house over the years and she fed anyone who was hungry. There was always enough room at her table. She was a huge animal lover and had many rescue dogs and cats throughout the years. She had a beautiful, boisterous laugh and lived her life with passion.

Bonnie is survived by her loving daughter Kim (Dan) Patton; her son Scott (Darlene Tusa) Gerner and three precious granddaughters Shiloh, Lily and Emily Hawkins; and miraculously, four siblings that she only discovered two and a half years ago- Karen (Michael) Burns, Nancy (Dan) Waldron, Jill (George) Patterson and Rob (Linda) Kurtz, and many other family members.

When she stepped into the presence of the Lord in Heaven, she was reunited with her loving husband Don Gerner ‘Together Again,’ as well as by her sister Beverly Bernhard and brother Joe Schoenfeldt.

Bonnie was the strongest, most resilient woman. She fought hard, overcoming many obstacles throughout her life. Though her earthly body failed, she has won the biggest prize.

2 Timothy 4:7-8 (NIV)

7 I have fought the good fight, | have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 8 Now there is in store for methe crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.

Memorial services officiated by Pastor Jason Walters and Pastor Joey Yergan will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at City Alive Church, 5716 Struthers Road, Poland, Ohio 44436.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 11, from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m., an hour and a half before the service, at City Alive Church.

The family would like to extend an invitation to a time of fellowship at the church immediately following the service.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

