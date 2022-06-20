COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur W. VanPelt, 92, traded time for eternity early Saturday morning, June 18, 2022.

He was born January 3, 1930, the son of the late Franklin Lee and Ida (Witmer) VanPelt.

Arthur accepted Christ as his Savior in his youth and strove to live his life in obedience to Jesus’ teachings. He was a faithful member of the Pleasant View Mennonite Church, where he served as a Deacon for many years.

On October 8, 1955 Arthur married Anna Ruth Showalter. She preceded him in death on November 28, 1999. He then married Viola Mae Snyder on March 29, 2002. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2018.

Left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Rosanna (Jerry) Martin of Sheldon, Wisconsin and Reba (Lloyd, Jr.) VanPelt of Columbiana; six sons, James (Eugenia), Dwight, Nathan (Charlotte), Lawrence (Lucy) and Norman (Marilyn), all of Columbiana and Sam (Sheila) of Leetonia; 44 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Helmuth of Sarasota, Florida and Mary Good of Columbiana and two brothers, Willard (Charlene) of Pequea, Pennsylvania and Albert (Lana) of Columbiana.

Also preceding Arthur in death was a sister, Elsie VanPelt; two brothers, Perry and Jacob and a great-grandson, Michael Byers.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Mt. Joy Mennonite Church, 549 Chestnut Street Ext., Leetonia, OH 44431.

Funeral services are planned for Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., also at the church.

Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Mennonite Church Cemetery.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

