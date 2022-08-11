YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur David Sugar, Sr., 73, of New Middletown, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Youngstown.

David was born on December 31, 1948, in Salem, Ohio, a son of Arthur Edward and Josephine Lorraine (Gregory) Sugar.

He was a Springfield Local High School graduate.

He was the owner and operator of Dave Sugar Contrating for 36 years before retiring in 2013.

Dave was of the Catholic faith.

He fiercely loved his family and attended any events his grandchildren were a part of.

A workaholic, he found time to enjoy gambling and watching NASCAR.

Dave leaves to cherish his precious memory, his daughters, Bobbi and Lorraine Sugar, both of Leesburg, Florida and Cheyenne Nicole (Chris) Powers; his son, Arthur David Sugar, Jr., of Petersburg; grandchildren, Aaron David Sugar, Jarrett Tyler Sugar, Alyssa Rae Sugar, Conner John Sugar, Colton Brady Sugar, Bryce Ryan Gibson and Breeanne Raquel Gibson and Arlo Powers; sister, Claudia (Eli) Mladenoff; brother, Jeff (Maryann) Sugar and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services will be held for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Dave’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

