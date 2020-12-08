Arlene B. Hess, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene B. Hess, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 5, 2020 at Community Care Center in Alliance.

Mrs. Hess was born on May 6, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Harry and Verna (Hanna) Froom.

She worked in the accounting department at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for many years.

Arlene loved walking five miles a day and gardening. She also enjoyed mowing her own grass.

Arlene will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, most notably Jo Ann Quinton and Cindy Koon, who took care of her in these last years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Richard, who passed away in 2006.

The family would like to recognize and thank the friends and family that supported them throughout Arlene’s illness. A celebration of her life will be held in 2021 when it is once again safe to gather.

If friends wish, monetary donations in Arlene’s memory may be made to Midway Mennonite Church, 13376 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408 and Aultman Hospice of Alliance, 200 E. State Street, Alliance, OH 44601.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

