Anthony J. Edgerton, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. Edgerton, 88, of Columbiana, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020 at Salem West Health Care Center in Salem, Ohio.

Mr. Edgerton was born on May 17, 1931, in Painesville, Ohio, son of Joseph and Elsie (Maxwell) Edgerton.

He spent time helping on his father’s farm in Columbiana.

A graduate of Hiram College in political science, Anthony, having been a lifelong member of Middleton Monthly Meeting of Friends (Quakers) spent his time of alternative military service as a conscientious objector in El Salvador and Mexico, where he met his first wife, Chonita Reyes Edgerton. He then worked for Central Ohio Breeding Association. After listening to Dr. King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech in Washington, D.C. they decided to join the Civil Rights Movement. His work for the Quaker service organization American Friends Service Committee was foundational in his life’s work to create safe, affordable, integrated housing for everyone. The passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964 and later the Fair Housing Act in 1968 were great milestones in his life. Later in his life he worked as a social worker for St. Christopher’s Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and later for Children’s Services of Youngstown, Ohio.

While living in Philadelphia he was a founding member of what is now the Mariposa Food Co-op and later worked for the Food Co-op in Cleveland, Ohio. He always took jobs that helped others get a better life.

He was a people person. He enjoyed politics, community organizing, cooperative economics, gardening and reading.

He met his second wife, Lois Graham Edgerton, while in high school at Olney Friends School. They married in 1983 at Cleveland Friends Meeting House.

Anthony will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Lois Graham; son, Carl Edgerton; daughter, Maria Brazil (Edgerton) and four grandchildren, as well as children and grandchildren of Lois’ family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stephen and his first wife, Chonita.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony J. Edgerton, please visit our tribute store.