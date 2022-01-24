BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Dean, 101, of Boardman, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2022 at her residence.

Anna was born March 26, 1920 in Youngstown, the youngest child of Louis and Nellie Metus DeBald.

She was a 1938 graduate of South High School as class valedictorian, class officer and National Honor Society member. She earned a business certificate from Youngstown College.

She worked as a secretary and accounting clerk for several Youngstown companies and owned and ran Stork Aid Rental Service, a baby equipment rental service, for many years. During World War II, she worked as an accounting clerk for Aerojet Engineering Company in Pasadena, California and at Camp McQuaide, California while her husband was serving in the Army. She retired from Youngstown State University’s Department of Biological Sciences, where she was the department secretary and personal secretary to the department chairman.

Anna was an avid reader and artist, mostly working in watercolors and proudly receiving several awards and recognition. She loved spending time with her family and was her grandchildren’s biggest fan for all their events. She was especially appreciated for her pie baking and hosting holiday brunches.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Boardman, Ohio. She was also a member of YSU Retirees, Operating Engineers Retirees, and Public Employee Retirees, Inc.

Family left to cherish memories of Anna are her two children: J.Philip (Sue) Dean of North Lima and Gail (Joseph) Bartholomew of Boardman; four grandchildren: Deena (Douglas) Griffith of Westerville, Marissa (Matthew) Davies of Boardman, Ohio, Brett (Ashley) Bartholomew of Canfield and Juliana Dean; five great-grandchildren Emma, Mia and Tessa Davies and Travis and Bria Bartholomew.

Preceding Anna in death were her husband Paul Dean, whom she married August 30, 1941 and who passed away April 8, 1990; three sisters Helen Scott, Vicky Holmes, Betty Johnson and three brothers George, Henry and John DeBald.

A private family funeral service will be Friday, January 28, 2022 and Anna will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are being made by Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Homes, Inc.

Due to the current coronavirus situation, a Catholic mass and celebration of Anna’s life and will be planned for a later date. Prayers are greatly appreciated.

