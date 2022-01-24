NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alyce Sheely, 90, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, with her family beside her.

Alyce was born in April of 1931.

Alyce attended Mt. Olivet Church in North Lima, Ohio.

Her husband, Dale Sheely, Sr., married Alyce October 20, 1951. They shared 70 years of marriage.

Alyce is survived by her husband, Dale Sheely, Sr.; sons, Dale (Sherry) Sheely, Jr. and Dane (Penny) Sheely, Sr.; daughters, Cheryl (Pat) Eaton, Carol (Vaughn) Colkitt, Cathy (Frank) Einsiedel and Cyndy (Jerry) Oliver; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Alyce’s wishes were a small memorial which will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions be made in Alyce’s memory to Mt. Olivet Church, 410 W. South Range Road, North Lima, OH 44452.

Matthew 5:12 Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in Heaven.

