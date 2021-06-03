Allan Cobourn, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allan Cobourn, 76, of Columbiana, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland with his wife at his side.

He was born May 26, 1945, in Salem, a son of Burtt and Carolyn (Eyrich) Cobourn.

A 1963 graduate of Crestview High School, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Allan married the former Linda Johnson on July 25, 1970.

He was a member of Greenford Christian Church.

He worked at Ballonoff in Columbiana in the Tool and Die Department, sales in North Carolina and was the owner and operator of a lawn and landscaping service in Cape Coral, Florida.

Allan enjoyed horseback riding, landscaping, cooking, horse camping, being outdoors and basketball.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW #5532 in Washingtonville and the American Legion in Columbiana. Allan was also highly active in the Fairfield Ruritan.

He never met a stranger, and always had a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by wife Linda, with whom he would have celebrated 51 years of marriage in July; sisters, Sandee (Chuck) Beiling of Columbiana and Vicki Knizat of Salem; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (John) Channell and Carol (Keith) Musselman, all of Columbiana; brother-in-law, Jim (Michelle) Johnson of Columbiana; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as his beloved animals – his horses, Pistol and Thunder; dogs, Zachary and Ziggy and kitten, Smokey.

Allan is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Gary Knizat.

A celebration of life will be planned by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests material contributions may be in Allan’s memory to Greenford Christian Church, 11767 Lisbon Road, Greenford, OH 44422.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

