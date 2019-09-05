Alice Snyder, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Alice Snyder, 91, of Poland who passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.

She was born May 8, 1928 to the late Joseph and Lenora (Gandrup) Tolp.

Mrs. Snyder graduated from Leetonia High School.

She married Ryan Snyder on February 27, 1948 and together they raised three children.



Alice was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church where she was a past Sunday school teacher. She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard and served on the worship and music committee.

She also assisted her husband at his insurance agency Ryan Snyder Insurance in Columbiana.

In recent years Alice enjoyed participating in various activities at Shepherd of the Valley with her resident friends.



She is survived by her children, Kristine (Gus) Scaglione, Joyce (Sonny) Burnette and Ryan Snyder; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Rebecca, Dave, Dan, Blair and Renee and nine great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Kurtis;, her sisters, Betty Leeson and Ann Peterson and her brother, Charles Tolp.



The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests material contributions be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 or Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 in Alice’s name.

