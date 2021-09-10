Alice Diana Mercer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Alice Diana Mercer, 64, passed away Thursday evening, September 9, 2021 at Salem West Healthcare in Salem.

Diana, or “Peanut” as she was known by her family was born on April 17, 1957 in Concord, California, a daughter of William George and Alice Rose (Smith) Persing.

A 1975 East Palestine High School graduate, she enjoyed camping, roller skating and taking care of her grandsons. She loved her family dog Levi, who often thought she was his personal chew toy.

Diana leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband Wayne Raymond Mercer; son Benjamin Mercer of Columbiana; daughter Becky Mercer of Poland; grandchildren Drake and Matthew Mercer of Columbiana; brothers Walter Persing of Negley, John Fisher of Garner, North Carolina, Theodore Fisher of Albany, New York, Thomas Fisher and Harry Gregor, both of Sebring, Florida; aunts Dolly (John) Sylvester of Poland and Donna Siddall of New Castle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her aunt Louise and Uncle Richard Dyke, who raised her.

Services will be held at a later date.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

