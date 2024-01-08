COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert E. VanPelt, 80, of Columbiana, passed away Friday, January 5, 2024, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Albert was born July 15, 1943, at home in Columbiana, the youngest son of Frank and Ida (Witmer) VanPelt.

He married the former Lana Risden on June 1, 1968, in Pleasantview Mennonite Church, the same church Albert was baptized in. Albert and Lana later joined Midway Mennonite Church, where he was an usher and a member of the choir for many years.

Albert worked for Iron City Sash and Door Company in North Lima and later for Ed Wilson and Son Trucking in New Springfield. In his younger years, he worked on the family farm.

He could be found on the golf course on any given weekend and enjoyed being a carpenter and a handyman in his spare time. He was always ready to help anyone in need.

Albert is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lana; his daughter, Brenda Lee Crum of East Liverpool and sons, Greg (Michele) VanPelt and Jeffrey (Marlene) VanPelt, all of New Waterford; four grandchildren, Nicholas VanPelt, Jenna (Bill) Bibby, Amanda Crum and Jordan VanPelt; two great-grandchildren, Gianna and Owen Bibby; sisters, Mary Good of Columbiana and Alice Helmuth of Sarasota, Florida; brother Willard (Charlene) VanPelt of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and sisters-in-law, Marilyn VanPelt of Lincoln City, Oregon and Marilyn VanPelt of Goshen, Indiana.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Elsie VanPelt; brothers, Arthur, Jacob and Perry VanPelt; sisters-in-law, Anna Ruth and Viola VanPelt and brother-in-law, Elvon Helmuth.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. at Midway Mennonite Church, 13376 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Columbiana, Ohio with Pastor Matthew Peterson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Albert’s name may be made to Midway Mennonite Church.

