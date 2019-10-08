Albert Drotleff, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Drotleff, 91, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Born on July 9, 1928, to Michael and Katherine (Schuler), Albert was a lifelong resident of Columbiana.

After graduating from Columbiana High School in 1946, he married Mary Lou Zellers in 1951, before being drafted to serve in the United States Army of Occupation in Germany during the Korean War.

Al’s many years of working in the grocery business made him a familiar, friendly face in town. He loved talking with customers at A & P, Crawford’s Market and Drotleff’s Golden Dawn. Though faced with health challenges that brought retirement from the grocery store, Al continued to stay active by working part-time driving cars for Dodge Garage and Columbiana Buick and helping out at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, which brought many interesting adventures.

Al was a member of First Christian Church of Columbiana, where he was a past deacon and a member of the American Legion Post #290.

Al enjoyed gardening, fishing, golfing and traveling in his free time.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Mary Lou; three children, Don (Kathy), Susan and Mary Ann (Jon) Stephens; grandchildren, Grant and Kit Stephens and Tony (Jessie) and Chris (Stephanie) Lowenstein; great-grandchildren, Carter, Parker, Travis, Sydney and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding Al in death were his parents and siblings Wilhelmina, Alma, Ann, Henry, Fred and Carl.

The family would like to express gratitude for the care and compassion received from Salem Regional Hospital, Assumption Skilled Care, Parkside Healthcare Center and Community Hospice, as well as, neighbors, friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Christian Church of Columbiana or Community Hospice in Al’s memory.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 South Elm Street, Columbiana.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

American Legion Post #290 will render military honors at Columbiana Cemetery following the service in Al’s honor.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

