Alan John Stapleton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan John Stapleton, 57, passed away unexpectedly at his home Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Alan was born on November 28, 1962 inYoungstown, Ohio, a son of John W. and Mary Anne (Wright) Stapleton.

A 1981 Springfield Local High Schooland Mahoning County Vocational School graduate, Alan worked at Barth Farms, J & L Steel, North Star Steel, V & M Star and Vallourec. He was a hard worker and did his job well.

Alan belonged to the NRA and the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory his mother and his two brothers, Gerald and William Stapleton.

He was preceded in death by his father John, who passed away on April 30, 2012.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Monday, January 20 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon at the funeral home.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

