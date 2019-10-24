Ada M. “Sally” Meek, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ada M. “Sally” Meek, 90, of Columbiana, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Sally was born August 4, 1929 to the late Robert and Emma (Cole) French.

She married her husband Joseph “R.K.” Meek on September 16, 1947, together they shared 65 years of marriage and raised four children.

Mrs. Meek was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Joseph (Patty) Meek, Donald Meek and Mary (Darryl) Ferko; grandchildren Jessica, Melissa, Jeremy, Erica and Doug (Andrea); great-grandchildren Chrystopher, Kaylee, Leo, Ruby Ada and Paxton; as well as, several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Ada was preceded in death by her husband Joseph; daughter Cynthia Turner and her sister, Donna Klem.

Per Ada’s request, services will be private.

Mrs. Meek’s family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their kindness and compassion during Ada’s time of need.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 25 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.