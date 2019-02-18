Sean P. Morgan Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JAMESTOWN, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Sean P. Morgan, age 46, of Depot Street, Jamestown passed away Sunday morning, February 17, 2019.

He was born in Greenville on March 7, 1972 a son of James P. Morgan and Barbara (Junk) Morgan.

He was a 1992 graduate of Jamestown High School and a 2006 graduate of Thiel College where he had dual majors in business administration and accounting.

He was employed as a maintenance repairman at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and previously at Garvin Industries.

Sean was a member of Jamestown VFW #5424 and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed working on cars, playing baseball, fishing, animals, was a natural handyman and would golf with his nephews on Sunday afternoons.

He is survived by his mother, Barb of Conneaut Lake; his father, James and his wife, Ginie, of Jamestown; two brothers, James R. Morgan and his fiancée, Christina of Greenville and Scott M. Morgan and his wife, Stacey, of Jamestown; two stepbrothers, Tom Detelich and his wife, Amy, of Meadville and David Detelich and his wife, Karen, of Linesville; six nieces and nephews, Donovan Morgan of Hubert, North Carolina, Dylan Morgan of Rochester, New York, Jeremy Rodgers of Jamestown, Codie Rodgers of Mullica Hills, New Jersey, Jason Morgan of Fort Hood, Texas and Garrett Morgan of Sharpsville; an uncle, Michael Junk and his wife, Leah, of West Virginia and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and his stepfather, Tom Detelich.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral and Committal Service will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation. Rev. V. David Foradori, officiating Pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of one's choice.

