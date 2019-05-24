Sean E. McGarry Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sean E. McGarry, 75, of the city’s west side, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019, at his home with family by his side.

Sean was born October 1, 1943, in Springfield, a son of the late John and Katherine Drennen McGarry and was a lifelong area resident.

Sean was a graduate of Springfield High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked for 30 years for the U.S. Postal Service in the maintenance department in downtown Youngstown, retiring in 2003.

Mr. McGarry was a member of the Gold Prospector’s Club in Greenville, Pennsylvania, was a member of various coin collecting clubs and was a member of the Gold Prospector’s Association of America.

Sean was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and he enjoyed gardening and fishing with his grandkids.

Sean leaves three children, John (Tina) McGarry of Struthers, Fawn (Jim) North of Liberty Township and James McGarry of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, Courtney (Adam) Rexroad, Kaitlin North, Cody North, Brittney McGarry, James McGarry, Jr., Sean McGarry, Emmalee McGarry and Ashlee McGarry; four great-grandchildren, Destiny, Lydia, Elaine and John; four brothers and six sisters.

His beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Sandra L. “Sandy” Fry McGarry, whom he married September 10, 1965, passed away July 14, 2015. A son, Daniel P. McGarry, passed away in 2013. Two brothers are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services with military honors will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at the funeral home and interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in North Lima, where Sean will be laid to rest next to his wife.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.