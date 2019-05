Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Scott Lauderbuagh, age 56, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away at home.

He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on October 25, 1962, to Richard and Lila (Doughty) Lauderbaugh.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.