Scott K. Wheeland, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott K. Wheeland, 43, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown following complications of an extended illness.

Scotti Keith Wheeland was born in Warren, Ohio on June 1, 1976 the son of Robert K. and Debbi A. (Martof) Wheeland.

He attended Niles McKinley High School and was a landscaper for Lawn Crafters Plus for many years.

He enjoyed cooking, gardening, listening to music and was an avid Cleveland Browns Fan. Like his father, he was good with his hands. Scott enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his pets. He loved his fiancée and family very much!

Scott is survived by his parents, Bob and Debbi Wheeland of Niles; his best friend and fiancée, Dianna M. Howell with whom he made his home for the past 13 years; three children, Derrick Dennison of Warren, Austin Ward of Kinsman and Sionna Wheeland of Austintown; stepson, Dominic Cummins of Howland; brother, Dusty (Shon Orwig) Wheeland of Warren; grandmother, Patricia Martof, Sr. of Warren; four aunts, Sue Martinofsky, Denise Andrews, Sharon Whaley and Patti Martof, Jr. and many cousins, friends and fellow Browns fans.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mercy Health Chaplain Paul Keriotis will officiate.

As a sign of love, friendship and fun, Scott’s family would appreciate if everyone would dress casual or in their Cleveland Browns wear for his services at the funeral home. Steelers wear will be tolerated, however no Ravens please!



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.