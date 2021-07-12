Scott Allen Wickersham, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Allen Wickersham, 50, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born December 30, 1970, in Salem, son of the late Ray Dean and Dorothy (Sprowl) Wickersham.

Scott was a graduate of Salem High School.

He was a delivery person for Papa John’s Pizza.

Scott volunteered at the Salvation Army, was a Little League baseball coach and a 9/11 volunteer with the Salvation Army. He was very active with the Salem Community Theatre. Scott was an avid Cleveland Browns fan as well as all Cleveland sports.

Survivors include two daughters, Shania and Jillian of Salem; four sisters, Becky (Mark) Bricker of Salem, Cheryl (Charles) Culbert of Harker Heights, Texas, Denise (Robert) Haueter of Lisbon and Vickie Clunk of Salem and a brother, Phillip Wickersham of Lisbon.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial with Pastor Kari Langford officiating.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

