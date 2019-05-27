Scott A. Shepherd Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes ) - Scott A. Shepherd, 50, of Howland, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 25, 2019 at home.

He was born August 24, 1968 in Warren, the son of Thomas S. and Dianne (Clouse) Shepherd.

A graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, Scott proudly served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and a dive master. A man of many skills, he was trained as both a certified welder and a diesel mechanic.

Precious memories of Scott live on with his father, Thomas S. Shepherd of Jupiter, Fla.; his mother, Dianne Walker (David) of Howland; two brothers, Robert Shepherd (Karen) of Manassas, Va. and Marquis Walker (Molly) of Cincinnati; a sister, Sarah Orr (Jason) of Girard and many nieces and nephews.

Services are private. Cremation is taking place, per his request.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.