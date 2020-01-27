Schon E. Gravely, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Schon E. Gravely will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Mr. Gravely known as to his family and friends as “Outlaw”, entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Youngstown.

Schon was born September 8, 1956 in Roanoke, Virginia a son of William Gravely and Lucy Jones Carter.

He proudly served in the United States Army and was a formerly employed as grinder in Columbus, Ohio.

He enjoyed listening to music and spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving daughter, Jasmine Wilson of Cincinnati, Ohio; his companion, Phyllis Wilson with whom he made his home; his siblings, Michael (Brenda) McGeorge Rock Island, Illinois, Catherine Jones Harris of Youngstown, Michelle Scott of Atlanta, Georgia and Jacqueline (Michael) Le’Mon of Vienna, OH

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfathers who raised him Hillard Jones and Joe Carter; his brothers, Donald McGeorge and William McGeorge and a stepbrother, Melvin Jones.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 31 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Service.

